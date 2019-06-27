×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan set to make their opening bid for Romelu Lukaku

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
163   //    27 Jun 2019, 14:58 IST

Romelu Lukaku.
Romelu Lukaku.

What's the news?

Inter Milan is set to table their first documented bid for Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. While Inter have been linked constantly with the United striker, their interest in Lukaku is about to become official.

In case you didn't know...

Inter Milan had been linked with Romelu Lukaku throughout the transfer window. The Belgium striker has, in the past, spoken about his desire to play in the Serie A. The 26-year old earlier described Antonio Conte as the best coach in the world.

This is the second time that Antonio Conte is looking to sign the Belgian after failing to get his man, losing out to Manchester United when he was the manager of Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan is set to make their first official bid for Manchester United 26-year old striker Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A giants will reportedly make an offer to sign the Belgian striker on loan for 2 two years for a loan fee of €10 million with an obligation to sign the forward for €60 million at the completion of the 2 years, guaranteeing Manchester United €70 million.

Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in 2017, had an impressive first season at Old Trafford but had endured criticism during the second season. In the two seasons at Old Trafford, the striker scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the club across all competitions.

What's next?

A meeting between the representatives of Manchester United and Inter Milan is scheduled in the next couple of days with a view to discussing the possibility of transfer of the 26-year old striker.

The arrival of Edin Dzeko from AS Roma and the possible transfer of Romelu Lukaku could see Argentine international Mauro Icardi moving out of the San Siro.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Mauro Emanuel Icardi Antonio Conte Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's agent confirms Inter Milan interest
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils want £75m for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan Transfer News: Inter eager to sign Lukaku but must sell Icardi first
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 4 possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
4 players who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils refuse a possible swap between forward and Inter Milan star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: "Conte is the best manager in the world," says Inter Milan-linked Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Incredible swap deal with Inter Milan on the cards, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us