Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan set to make their opening bid for Romelu Lukaku

What's the news?

Inter Milan is set to table their first documented bid for Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. While Inter have been linked constantly with the United striker, their interest in Lukaku is about to become official.

In case you didn't know...

Inter Milan had been linked with Romelu Lukaku throughout the transfer window. The Belgium striker has, in the past, spoken about his desire to play in the Serie A. The 26-year old earlier described Antonio Conte as the best coach in the world.

This is the second time that Antonio Conte is looking to sign the Belgian after failing to get his man, losing out to Manchester United when he was the manager of Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan is set to make their first official bid for Manchester United 26-year old striker Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A giants will reportedly make an offer to sign the Belgian striker on loan for 2 two years for a loan fee of €10 million with an obligation to sign the forward for €60 million at the completion of the 2 years, guaranteeing Manchester United €70 million.

Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United in 2017, had an impressive first season at Old Trafford but had endured criticism during the second season. In the two seasons at Old Trafford, the striker scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Inter will present soon the first bid to Man United for Romelu Lukaku.

€10 million for a 2 year loan + €60 million obligation to buy. So, €70M guaranteed to Man United. Meeting scheduled on next days between the two clubs. Lukaku wants to join Inter. 🔴💰 #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

What's next?

A meeting between the representatives of Manchester United and Inter Milan is scheduled in the next couple of days with a view to discussing the possibility of transfer of the 26-year old striker.

The arrival of Edin Dzeko from AS Roma and the possible transfer of Romelu Lukaku could see Argentine international Mauro Icardi moving out of the San Siro.