Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to offer £10 million plus a player to sign Nemanja Matic

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
43   //    05 Jul 2019, 21:33 IST

Nemanja Matic - Manchester United
Nemanja Matic - Manchester United

What's the story?

According to the report from ESPN, Manchester United's defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic wants to talk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future at Old Trafford.

It has been also claimed that both Milan sides are interested in landing the midfielder this summer. However, the Red Devils are yet to receive an offer for the 30-year-old Serbia international.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018-19 season wasn't a memorable one for Manchester United and its players. Each and every player had faced criticism either from the fans or from football pundits in United's dismal campaign. Nemanja Matic, who had an effective 2017-18 season with Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, endured a hard time at Old Trafford last term under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are going through an integral phrase as a major overhaul is the only way to bridge the gap between them and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. Ole's side has already completed the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but they need more to complete a much-needed overhaul during this summer transfer window.

United's midfield warrior Ander Herrera has already made his move away from Manchester and has joined PSG on a five-year deal. Furthermore, it is expected that Paul Pogba could follow Herrera's path as the Frenchman has been on the radar of Real Madrid and Juventus for a while now.

The heart of the matter...

As reported by ESPN, Nemanja Matic is keen to take a decision over his future at Manchester United after a conversation with the club manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The same report has also suggested that AC Milan and Internazionale are keeping their eyes on the situation. Inter wants to pay £10 million plus Radja Nainggolan to sign Matic from United. Nainggolan joined the Italian club from AS Roma for €45 million in July 2017.

What's next?

Inter Milan are hoping to complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United in the upcoming days. On the other hand, United are still in the search for a midfielder and a centre-back.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Paul Pogba Nemanja Matic Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News
