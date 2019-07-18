Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to offer Lukaku £41 million contract if Red Devils agree to sell

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to offer £41 million to Romelu Lukaku if the Red Devils agree to sell the Belgian striker. Although Inter Milan's latest offer is still below United's expectations, Conte is said to have made Lukaku his primary target this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Inter Milan have been chasing the Manchester United striker for a while now and the Belgian even spoke about his love for the Italian league. Lukaku also hailed Inter Milan's manager as the best coach in the world.

The 26-year-old holds a formidable reputation in the Premier League having scored 113 goals in 252 appearances for Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United.

Additionally, the Belgian striker has 3 more years left on his contract after agreeing to a 5-year deal during his transfer to Old Trafford in 2017. At this point, the Red Devils are demanding a high fee for Lukaku.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Romelu Lukaku is set to be offered a mega £41 million contract over five years if he does join the Nerazzurri. Thus far, it appears that the Manchester club is still unhappy with Inter Milan's proposal.

Antonio Conte has been eager to sign Lukaku and even made him the primary target. He is expected to address the situation when he speaks to the media ahead of Inter Milan's match against United.

At the same time, the Serie A club is also looking to offload Mauro Icardi who has been deemed as surplus to requirements. The report adds that Joao Mario, Radja Nainggolan and Miranda could all be offloaded too. However, plans of selling these players have not been successful thus far.

What's next?

Manchester United are likely to reject the new offer from the Nerazzurri with the Red Devils demanding more than £79 million.

United and Inter Milan will play against each other on Saturday in the International Champions Cup match in Singapore.