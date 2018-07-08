Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to swap their superstar for £90 million forward, Manchester United stepping up pursuit for £70 million man and more – July 8, 2018

#5 Gareth Bale and Willian update by Castles

After the conclusion of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Gareth Bale openly revealed that he needs to play more minutes – be it at Real Madrid or at some other club – and, as a result, has incurred the interest of other clubs.

One of the clubs that are interested in him are Manchester United. The Red Devils have been linked with him for a while now and journalist Duncan Castles – who is said to have sources at the Old Trafford – thinks that the Red Devils do have a chance to go back in for the Welshman.

"There's a potential for Manchester United to come back in there. But the price is high," he said.

"They've been looking at other targets. Obviously, Gareth Bale is a strong possibility for them because of the situation is at Real Madrid.

"They have to wait and see what Bale's ultimate decision will be in terms of is he going to get game time under the new manager and will that satisfy his complaints with Madrid.”

He then spoke about a potential deal of Willian to Manchester United, stating that the Blues are ideally looking to sell him abroad instead of letting him go to a direct rival. He also added that the Portuguese wanted to sign the Brazilian last summer but it is harder to get him because Willian isn’t prepared to do the things needed to get out of Chelsea.

"From Chelsea's perspective, a sale outside of the Premier League would be far more preferable.

"He (Mourinho) tried to sign Willian last summer and would have taken him if it had been possible to get him out of Chelsea.

"The problem was unlike Nemanja Matic, who was prepared to do what was required to get himself out of the club, Willian wasn't going to go down that route."