Cristiano Ronaldo's reason to leave Real Madrid revealed, Chelsea star to PSG? Transfer round-up, July 6, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 17.62K // 06 Jul 2018, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bye bye, Real Madrid!

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the world's attention being fixated on the ongoing World Cup, top clubs are working behind the scenes on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 6, 2018:

Premier League

Has Kante already played his last game for Chelsea?

PSG keen on landing N'golo Kante

Goal reveals that Paris Saint Germain have made Chelsea's N'golo Kante as their priority of the summer. Chelsea are hell-bent on keeping the midfielder in their ranks and will demand over £100 million for their star player. PSG are hoping to include Adrien Rabiot in the deal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are preparing to offer him a new deal in order to fend off interest from France. But without Champions League football and PSG's rumoured offer of £220,000 per week may make Kante accept a move back to Ligue 1. The Frenchman currently earns £120,000 per week at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, if Kante does accept a move to Paris, Chelsea will then reportedly target Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele as his direct replacement. The Blues have monitored the 21-year-old last season in which he made 50 appearances for the side that finished third in Ligue 1.

Jesse Lingard to be offered a new deal

Impressed by his performances last season and in the ongoing World Cup for England, Manchester United are preparing to offer Jesse Lingard a bumper new deal. Jose Mourinho sees Lingard as an integral member of his side and wants to have his future sorted as quickly as possible.

Lingard had signed a new deal last year itself, penning a four-year deal worth £75,000 per week. But the Sun has reported that the latest offer from Manchester United will see Lingard double his wages. The midfielder is expected to start tomorrow against Sweden in the quarterfinals.