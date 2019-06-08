×
Joao Felix urged to join Manchester United ahead of City, Solskjaer advised to sign £110m Premier League duo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 8, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
1.10K   //    08 Jun 2019, 21:07 IST

Solskjaer has already completed his first signing at Manchester United
Solskjaer has already completed his first signing at Manchester United

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 8th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: June 7, 2019

#5 Real Madrid offer Gareth Bale as a part of Pogba deal


United have a chance to finally land Gareth Bale this summer
United have a chance to finally land Gareth Bale this summer

We start today's segment with more news of Paul Pogba's imminent departure from Manchester United. The Metro reports that Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Manchester United star Paul Pogba, and have included Gareth Bale in the deal to convince United to sell their main star.

The La Liga giants have already signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer, but if reports are to be believed, Zidane is far from finished with his summer business. Pogba has been a prime target of the Real Madrid manager, who is desperate to bring his countryman to the Bernabeu. However, United's reluctance to sell their main man has been the biggest problem in the deal. Real were even willing to offer United 3 player in a player swap deal, however, it did not interest the Red Devils.

However, Real have now decided to take advantage of one of United's weaknesses. Gareth Bale has been a long term target of the Red Devils, yet does not fit into Zidane's plans for next season. As such, Real are ready to offload Bale and use it to their advantage as well.

Having spent big money already this summer on Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, Real are reluctant to match United's asking price for Pogba. As such, the Spanish Giants are ready to use Bale as a sweetener for the deal. The Welshman also commands a huge salary at the Bernabeu, which Zidane is ready to clear from the wage bill.

Now everything remains on the hands of Solskjaer, who has to decide if he wants to replace Pogba with Bale. There is no doubt that the Welshman will be a huge upgrade from the current flock at United, but injury concerns and inconsistencies are the inherent risks with this deal. On thing's certain - this story is not over just yet.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Sporting Lisbon Football Bruno Fernandes Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
