Manchester United get massive hope in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt, Solskjaer fears £160m duo might be out of reach this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 7, 2019

de Ligt has given United a thin ray of hope

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 7th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Woodward wants at least 2 signings completed before July

Woodward wants to complete 2 marque signings before July

Ed Woodward has recently turned into the big villain in the eyes of United's fans, owing to his inability to make marque signings. Indeed, United's transfer activity in the last couple of years has been disappointing to say the least. Dealings have dragged for days, the club has overpaid for mediocre players and targets have joined their rivals right under their eyes. As such, with Solskjaer ushering in a new era at Old Trafford, much depends on Woodward this summer and we start today's segment with news surrounding the United vice-chairman.

The Sun reports that Ed Woodward is targeting at least 2 mega money sigings by the end of this month. United are already linked with a host of world class players, but apart from Daniel James, who already completed his medical yesterday, no other players have come close to joining. As such, it looks increasingly unlikely that United will be able to complete all their transfer business by 1st July, as Solskjaer had desired.

However, Woodward is determined to complete 2 superstar signings before the start of July, so that the new men are afforded time to get used to their new environment. It is understood that at least one of them will be a new defender, while United are also looking at central midfielders and strikers.

The Sun further reports that United staff are expecting two new faces by the start of July. A source close to United had this to reveal:

Some of the staff at Carrington have been told to expect at least two new faces visiting before training on July 1

We are pretty confident a couple are close to getting over the line. Talks are going well and have been before the end of last season.

There could be as many as four that join up with the rest of the squad in upcoming tour of Australia and Far East.

If Woodward can successfully make this happen, all of his failures will promptly be forgiven and forgotten.

