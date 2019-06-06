Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019

Solskjaer's first signing at Manchester United is just around the corner

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 6th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Inter Milan offere Icardi as part of Lukaku deal

Icardi was offered to United as a part of Lukaku swap deal

We start today's segment with more updates regarding Romelu Lukaku's departure from Old Trafford. We had revealed in this segment on 3rd June that Paris Saint-Germain had reportedly joined the race for the Belgian's signature. Now, reports say that Inter Milan have understood the urgency of the matter and have included a player as a part of the deal for Lukaku's signature.

According to The Metro, Inter Milan are willing to offer Argentine striker Mauro Icardi to Manchester United in order to push through a deal for the Belgian. We had previously reported that United want at least £80 million for Lukaku this summer. Inter are unable to afford such an astronomical sum and had already tried a player plus cash deal before when they offered Ivan Perisic to United. However, it is understood that the Premier League giants turned the offer down.

And now, Sky Sports from Italy reveal that Inter Milan have placed another player plus cash bid for Lukaku in the last few days. Only this time, they had included troubled striker Icardi as part of the deal. However, that offer has also been rejected by United.

Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian newspaper, has a very interesting article running which claims that Napoli have emerged as the prime candidate for Lukaku's signature now. Cristiano Giuntoli, the director of football at Napoli was even willing to pay United €70 milllion for the Belgian. The player himself was offered a salary in the region of €10 million per season. What makes the report even more intriguing is that they say Giuntoli was informed by United that Lukaku was not for sale at the moment!

Looks like this Lukaku sage has a lot more to it and we might not have heard the last of it yet.

