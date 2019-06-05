Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.28K // 05 Jun 2019, 22:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solskjaer has been handed a £200m transfer kitty this summer

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 5th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019

#5 United identify Lukaku replacement

United reportedly see Haller as a man who can replace Lukaku

We start today's segment with more news surrounding Romelu Lukaku's departure from Manchester United. We had earlier revealed that Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the Belgian, who is no longer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season. United were in search for an able replacement for their No. 9, and if reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have found their man.

According to ESPN, Manchester United have identified Sebastien Haller, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, as the man to replace Lukaku. However, the Red Devils will bid for the Frenchman only if Lukaku leaves United this summer. His former team-mate Luka Jovic might have taken all the accolades last season and earned himself a move to Real Madrid, but Haller has been good too.

The Frenchman enjoyed a decent season with Frankfurt, scoring 20 goals and registering 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. United had even sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action in the Europa League, where his team reached the semi-finals. However, no formal bid has been placed for the player as of now.

Solskjaer is currently looking at a frantic summer ahead where he hopes to add at least one central defender, a right-back and a central midfielder to the squad. While a striker is not a priority, United were short of goals last season. All of their current forwards failed to impress and as such, a striker might very well be what United need next season.

With Alexis Sanchez also linked with an exit, United will have funds available to pursue their targets. However, it remains to be seen if Solskjaer will plunge into the transfer market or if he trusts Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the exciting Mason Greenwood to lead the line next season, in Lukaku's absence.

1 / 5 NEXT