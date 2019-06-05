×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
1.28K   //    05 Jun 2019, 22:16 IST

Solskjaer has been handed a £200m transfer kitty this summer
Solskjaer has been handed a £200m transfer kitty this summer

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 5th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

Also Read: Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019

#5 United identify Lukaku replacement

United reportedly see Haller as a man who can replace Lukaku
United reportedly see Haller as a man who can replace Lukaku

We start today's segment with more news surrounding Romelu Lukaku's departure from Manchester United. We had earlier revealed that Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the Belgian, who is no longer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season. United were in search for an able replacement for their No. 9, and if reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have found their man.

According to ESPN, Manchester United have identified Sebastien Haller, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, as the man to replace Lukaku. However, the Red Devils will bid for the Frenchman only if Lukaku leaves United this summer. His former team-mate Luka Jovic might have taken all the accolades last season and earned himself a move to Real Madrid, but Haller has been good too.

The Frenchman enjoyed a decent season with Frankfurt, scoring 20 goals and registering 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. United had even sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action in the Europa League, where his team reached the semi-finals. However, no formal bid has been placed for the player as of now.

Solskjaer is currently looking at a frantic summer ahead where he hopes to add at least one central defender, a right-back and a central midfielder to the squad. While a striker is not a priority, United were short of goals last season. All of their current forwards failed to impress and as such, a striker might very well be what United need next season.

With Alexis Sanchez also linked with an exit, United will have funds available to pursue their targets. However, it remains to be seen if Solskjaer will plunge into the transfer market or if he trusts Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the exciting Mason Greenwood to lead the line next season, in Lukaku's absence.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Kalidou Koulibaly Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Reports: Manchester United prepare huge bid for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit €80m opening bid for Portuguese star, Solskjaer in pole position to sign £60m-rated Premier League midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign €160 million Real Madrid target, €100 million Manchester United target hands in transfer request and more Premier League transfer news: May 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United no longer interested in Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus offer 2 superstars in extraordinary Pogba swap deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: The Red Devils have identified alternatives to Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Manchester United open talks with £70m attacker, Solskjaer sets deadline for transfer business, and more Manchester United transfer news - 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + cash for Manchester United star, Manchester United close on €170m double deal for Serie A duo and more Serie A news: 27 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree deal for Juventus superstar, Solskjaer eyeing double swoop for PSV duo, and more Manchester United transfer news: 9th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United plotting £120m double deal, Red Devils eyeing PSG midfielder, and more Manchester United transfer news -14th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils' €110M bid for top defender rejected
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us