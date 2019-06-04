Manchester United submit €80m opening bid for Portuguese star, Solskjaer in pole position to sign £60m-rated Premier League midfielder and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 4, 2019

Will he, won't he? Solskjaer has his eyes on a Premier League proven midfielder

Hello and welcome back to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 4th June 2019. We are back with the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 United target linked with Napoli but wants Premier League stay

Trippier wants to stay in the Premier League

We start this segment with another story of a right-back linked with United. We revealed just yesterday in this segment that United were monitoring Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier. Now, the Evening Standard reports that the Englishman wants to stay in the Premier League amid news of a Serie A switch.

After losing the Champions League final to Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino is willing to make significant changes to his squad, ahead of the new season. And the north London club are ready to offload Trippier as a part of the revamp. The Englishman had an injury-plagued season and failed to build on his World Cup form. And Trippier has now revealed that his future will be discussed in pre-season.

"I want to stay in England, but what can you do?

"I’ll see what happens, and what the club wants, most importantly. I don’t know [if I will be at Spurs next season].

"Everybody’s got a decision to make. Obviously, this club has been very good for me over the last few years, but I’ll enjoy my summer, come back in pre-season and that’s when I’ll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future."

It is widely rumoured that Napoli are interested in the 28-year-old and have also submitted a £23 million bid for him. And Sky Italia reports that Trippier is also in the radar of Serie A champions Juventus, who see him as a perfect replacement for Joao Cancelo. However, the player himself wants to remain in the Premier League, and this is where United could have an advantage.

The Red Devils are already on the backfoot in the race for his signature as both Italian clubs can offer Trippier Champions League football, while United will play in the Europa League next season. One thing is certain - Trippier certainly is an upgrade to the men at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal, so the Norwegian might be tempted to go for the Englishman.

