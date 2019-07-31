Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus and United agree Dybala and Lukaku swap deal in principle

Paulo Dybala

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United and Juventus have an agreement in principle over a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

In case you didn't know..

Reports have emerged in the past couple of days that Juventus have entered the race for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala in any potential deal for the forward.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan all summer. However, the Nerazzurri have struggled to match United's €80 million valuation of the striker. On the other hand, Dybala has struggled since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus last summer and the Old Lady is open to listening to offers for the Argentinian forward.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United and Juventus have an agreement over the Lukaku-Dybala swap deal. However, the transfer will only go through if Dybala agrees to join the Red Devils this summer.

The forward's agent was reportedly in London to discuss personal terms for the player with Manchester United.

Lukaku, on the other hand, has already agreed personal terms with the Old Lady and is happy to move to Turin this summer.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about a potential deal involving the Argentine and the Belgian. However, the Norwegian refused to be drawn on the speculation but confirmed there could be a couple of arrivals before the transfer window closes.

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players. But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before. There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."

Dybala will join the Juventus squad on Thursday and will have discussions with Maurizio Sarri regarding his future.

Man United are in talks with Juventus for a swap between Lukaku and Dybala. The decision of Paulo will be the key.



What's next?

The swap deal involving Lukaku and Dybala makes sense for both clubs and looks close to completion. Further news is expected to arrive in the coming days.