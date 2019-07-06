Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus approached Red Devils for Lukaku amid interest from Inter Milan

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

What’s the story?

According to reports, Juventus have now made an approach to land the Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian is likely to make a switch in the current transfer window after responding positively to rumors linking him to Antonio Conte and Inter Milan.

In case you didn’t know…

Inter Milan are looking to sell Mauro Icardi in order to sign Lukaku as his replacement. However, they now face a stiff challenge from their domestic rivals for his signature.

Previously, the Belgian striker hinted that he is a fan of Serie A and could be set to play in Italy before the transfer window concludes. Now with Juventus' interest, it could change which club Lukaku might play for in the near future.

The heart of the matter

The Bianconeri have swooped in for Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, according to Di Marzio (via Football Italia).

Maurizio Sarri is looking to bolster his attack and the addition of the Belgian international could help. All signs indicated that the player's heart was set on working with Conte at Inter Milan but the Old Lady's approach could result in the player's change of mind. In order to bring in Lukaku, Inter Milan will most probably have to sell Icardi in order to raise sufficient funds.

The 26-year-old managed to score 12 goals in the Premier League last season and is valued at around €80 million by the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would look to use the money to bring in some new faces at the club to challenge for the Premier League next season.

What's next?

Juventus' interest in Lukaku indicates Gonzalo Higuain or Mario Mandzukic's time at the club may be coming to an end but it will be interesting to see how Inter and Juve go about this transfer.