Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus initiate contact with Paul Pogba's agent

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 170 // 04 Jun 2019, 09:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Italian giants Juventus is said to have made their first contact regarding any potential move to sign the 26-year old World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba

What's the story?

Juventus have opened talks with Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola regarding a possible deal to bring back the Manchester United star to Turin, it has been claimed.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba, who joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then-world record fee of €105 million in 2016, has been linked with leaving Old Trafford this summer. Besides Juventus, Spanish giants Real Madrid are also supposedly interested in the French World Cup winner. Although Pogba has been labelled inconsistent at times, the midfielder managed 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in the 2018-19 campaign.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have started talks with Pogba's super agent Raiola regarding the 26-year-old's potential move back to the Italian champions.

Juventus are yet to make a bid for their former star, who helped them win four Serie A titles amongst other honours. On the other hand, Manchester United are still undecided about Pogba's future at Old Trafford.

But one thing is safe to say that even if Manchester United decide to part ways with Pogba, they will not let the Frenchman leave for cheap.

#Juventus have started talks with Mino Raiola and with Manchester United for Paul Pogba. They want him back and will make a bid. Man United will decide soon about Pogba future, only first contacts at the moment... ⚪️⚫️ #MUFC #transfers @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2019

What's next?

Paul Pogba and Manchester United will kickstart their pre-season in July in Australia against Perth Glory before facing Leeds United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan. The Red Devils will wrap up their pre-season with two friendlies at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's native country Norway.

On the other hand, Juventus will start their pre-season in Singapore against Tottenham Hotspur before travelling to China to face Inter Milan and finally going to Sweden to face Atletico Madrid.