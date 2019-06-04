×
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus keen to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin

Ross Bennellick
CONTRIBUTOR
News
90   //    04 Jun 2019, 09:05 IST

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

What's the story?

Reports circulating in Italy suggest that Juventus have approached super-agent Mino Raiola with a view to bringing Manchester United's Paul Pogba back to the club. Sky Sports Italia claim that the player is keen to leave Old Trafford this season and would be delighted to return to his former hunting ground at the Allianz Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

The talented Frenchman is a genuine world-beater on his day, but there is no doubt that his form has been inconsistent since making the move back to Old Trafford three seasons ago.

On top of that, his poor temperament and tactical indiscipline led to public fall-outs with Jose Mourinho during the early stages of Manchester United's abysmal campaign last season, with the Portuguese manager eventually sacked and many pinning the blame on the enigmatic French World Cup winner.

Pogba did recover some semblance of the form that prompted the Red Devils to spend a then world record £90 million on him when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first took charge of the club. However, his ascension was short lived and - like the rest of the United squad - he endured a dreadful run-in as the club crashed out of all competitions and finished sixth in the league.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Paul Pogba has already given the move the green-light and that the Italian champions are prepared to offer Manchester United a player plus cash deal involving Argentinian number ten, Paulo Dybala and Portuguese left-back, Joao Cancelo in order to get their man

The report goes on to mention that Pogba became a target for the Bianconeri after they grew frustrated with Lazio's reluctance to budge on their asking price for Serbian, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, for whom Juventus have already had a £60 million bid rejected.

It is worth noting that reports in yesterday's Spanish press indicated that Real Madrid has also put together a similar deal which would see James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, and Keylor Navas heading to Old Trafford in return for the in-demand midfielder's signature.

What's next?

The classy but inconsistent Frenchman has divided opinion at Old Trafford, with many fans at war regarding whether he should stay or go. However, if the player is determined to leave, a deal involving Dybala and Cancelo heading in the other direction might be too good for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn down. We will keep you updated.

Will Paul Pogba be in England, Italy, or Spain next season? Have your say in the comments section below:

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
