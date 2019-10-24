Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus looking to offload out of favour Mario Mandzukic

Genoa CFC v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus are looking to offload out of favour striker Mario Mandzukic in January. The former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid striker is yet to feature for the Bianconeri this season and had been left out of their Champions League squad for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

In case you didn't know...

Mario Mandzukic joined Juventus in 2015 from Bayern Munich and was part of the side that lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2017. The former Croatian international has scored 30 times in 117 appearances for the Italian champions.

The 33-year-old had come close to joining Qatari side Al-Rayyan during the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

The heart of the matter

Juventus Sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed that the Old Lady of Turin have allowed Mandzukic to train with other sides as Juventus look to offload the striker in January.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Paratici spoke about the possibility of moving the out-of favour striker during the summer:

We are talking to Mandzukic to find the best possible solution, We remain open to any scenario, so staying here or going elsewhere. We are discussing it to find the best solution for both parties.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri had earlier revealed in a press conference that Mandzukic was not training with his teammates after making an arrangement with the Bianconeri.

Mandzukic is not training with us, in agreement with the club. If the agreement changes, I am open to everything.

What's next?

Manchester United are rumoured to be very interested in the striker and are considered the favourites to sign the 33-year-old. The Red Devils have been hampered by the lack of options up front after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan in the summer.