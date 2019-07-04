Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus offer Paulo Dybala to seal Pogba's deal

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What’s the story?

Paul Pogba is one of the big names who could be involved in a transfer this summer with Juventus and Real Madrid battling it out for the signature of the Frenchman. Juventus have reportedly offered Paulo Dybala to tempt Manchester United.

In case you didn’t know…

Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old midfielder and has indicated his interest to bring the Manchester United star to Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are not put off by the huge transfer fee the Red Devils are trying to seek. However, they are trying to lower the price by including Gareth Bale into the deal.

Meanwhile, to keep up with the race, Juventus have decided to include one of their star players in the deal too. Both the sides are ready to splash the cash and even offer huge names in order to get the Premier League star.

The heart of the matter

According to trusted Italian journalist Nicolo Schira (via Marca), Juventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala in order to seal the deal. This move seems to be a counter-reaction after Real Madrid reportedly offered Bale.

The report also states that Alex Sandro and Blaise Matuidi could also be offered in exchange for the Old Trafford star. After Maurizio Sarri's arrival, their futures at the club appear increasingly uncertain.

It is rumoured that Pogba's preference will be to return to Turin. However, the Red Devils seem unwilling to let their midfielder leave the club this summer. With Zinedine Zidane rebuilding his squad, he sees Pogba as a potential key player.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if United are willing to let go of their 26-year-old midfielder. If United can get players such as Dybala from the sale of Pogba, it would help bolster their squad.