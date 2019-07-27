×
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus preparing Lukaku-Dybala swap deal

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
833   //    27 Jul 2019, 11:16 IST

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala

What's the story?

According to reports, Juventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of the deal for striker, Romelu Lukaku.

In case you didn't know...

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer. Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte is said to be a huge admirer of the Belgian striker and wants to bring him to the San Siro as one of his marquee signings for the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old is also open to a move away from Manchester United this summer and wants to join the Italian manager at Inter. However, the Nerazzurri have been struggling to find an agreement over a transfer fee with the Red Devils. The Italian club's previous offers for the striker fell quite short of United's asking price and were subsequently, shot down by the United hierarchy.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Juventus have now entered the race for Lukaku and are willing to include Paulo Dybala in any potential deal. The Argentine has been struggling for form since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and found himself on the bench quite often under Massimiliano Allegri.

Inter Milan were said to be favourites to land Lukaku this off-season. However, they now face stiff competition from their Serie A compatriots for the Belgian forward.

At this juncture though, it remains unclear if Dybala would agree to be used as a makeweight in the deal.

What's next?

Juventus' interest in Lukaku will certainly make the aforementioned transfer saga a lot more interesting. Inter have been struggling to find an agreement with the Red Devils for the past month and with the Old Lady entering the race, they will now be forced to pay Manchester United a fee close to the Red Devils' valuation. Else, they would risk losing out on their priority target of the summer.

The only winner in this situation seems to be Manchester United, who can now start a bidding war for the player and potentially recoup the transfer fee they paid for Lukaku's acquisition a couple of years ago.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Paulo Dybala
