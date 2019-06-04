Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus Seeking Paul Pogba Return

Juventus are in talks with Mino Raiola about bringing Paul Pogba Back to Italy with swap deal to be included, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio

Paul Pogba Linked with Juventus

Paul Pogba's future in Manchester United is in doubt again as his former club has stepped up ahead of Real Madrid to resign him in the summer. It has been reported that Pogba himself wants to return and move on from United, but negotiations have begun yet.

Juventus could offer a player to Manchester United in their deal as the English side could demand more than €100m for the French international. Several Bianconeri players have been linked with the Red Devils including the likes of Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa.

Paulo Dybala, Joao Cancelo and Douglas Costa of Juventus

Pogba's United career has been full of criticism with several inconsistent performances. He also had a fallout with former manager Jose Mourinho and a verbal altercation with fans recently.

Jose Mourinho admitted Pogba was the Virus

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep Pogba as the Norwegian is looking to rebuild the squad after their disappointing sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season. It has been reported that Solskjaer wants to make Paul Pogba the captain to keep him in the club next season.

Utd's Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba

Pogba has also been heavily linked with Real Madrid. The Frenchmen has been regarded as one of the main targets by Zinedine Zidane. Pogba himself has admitted that it would be a dream come true to play for Real Madrid under Zidane. Juventus could take advantage of Pogba's situation at United as they are ready to match transfer fee and the player's wage.