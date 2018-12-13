×
Manchester United transfer news: Juventus want €80m United star, £50m attacker tipped for United move, and more - 13th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
536   //    13 Dec 2018, 19:00 IST

Paul Pogba features yet again in today's round-up!
Paul Pogba features yet again in today's round-up!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Talking about the top stories for today, one of the Red Devils' biggest superstars is being eyed by a Serie A outfit. United are also being linked with a possible swap deal for a Real Madrid player.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#3 Manchester United want Pablo

According to Fox Sports, Manchester United are said to be targeting Bordeaux centre-back Pablo. Jose Mourinho is in search of a seasoned defender who can put end to all the woes at backline.

Pablo is the newest name to be linked with the Red Devils prior to January, with the club already said to be interested in signing Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Pablo has two and a half years remaining on his contract and Manchester United will have to pay a handsome price if they wish to lure the defender to Old Trafford next month.

#2 Marko Arnautovic tipped for Manchester United move

Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer has backed Marko Arnautovic to succeed at Manchester United, should the Red Devils land him in January. Speaking about the striker to Omnisport, he said:

“Marko is a great guy. I get along well with him and we have played together for a long time with the national team. We are good friends and once went on holiday together. I like him a lot and I think he feels the same way about me."

“Everybody can see that he has athletic qualities. He had a lack of maturity and luck in Germany and I think he knows that. But his performances in England the past few years have demonstrated his real class and I can see the same in terms of the national team."

“That’s why I believe that he can make another step forward and play a major role there [at Manchester United]. I cross my fingers for him.”

Arnautovic has been valued at £50m by his current employers West Ham United.

#1 Juventus plotting move for Paul Pogba in January

According to Tuttosport via Goal, Juventus are said to be eyeing a €80m move for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba in January.

The Frenchman has been under intense scrutiny following his intermittent performances for the Red Devils and constant fall-outs with Jose Mourinho. Juventus are interested in offering him an escape route out of the club by offering him a ludicrous deal.

Should they fail to lure Pogba to Italy in winter, the Bianconeri will reportedly switch their attention to Real Madrid outcast Isco.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page!

