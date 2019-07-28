Manchester United Transfer News: Lazio manager confirms Red Devils target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be sold this summer

SS Lazio Pre-Season Training Camp

What is the story?

SS Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has confirmed that superstar midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could move away from Stadio Olimpico this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on the radar of Manchester United for a while now. Milinkovic-Savic has already made 138 appearances for Lazio since joining the club back in 2014. Manchester United have reportedly lodged a bid of €72mil but the Italian club want more than €75million for the Serbian.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the post-match press conference following their dominating 4-0 victory over Mantova yesterday, Inzaghi said that the club could sell Milinkovic-Savic if they get a good deal for the 24-year-old Serbian midfielder. He told:

"I would like it if he stayed here at Lazio, but it is right that the club could consider an important proposal.

"He has had an amazing pre-season and I'm happy to have him with me. We hope that he will remain in the capital, but the market is open and we are open to any situation.

"I am happy to have Milinkovic-Savic. If he were to leave Lazio, we will have to look for a physical player that can also guarantee us technique.

"In my heart, I hope he can stay with us, but the club is right to consider an important offer for the player."

What is next?

The English transfer window is set to close on 8th August as Manchester United are expected to complete at least two more signings. In order to make this summer transfer window a successful one, Manchester United need to land a specialist centre-back and a lethal midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether United sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or turn their focus towards the likes of Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes. However, Ole's men have returned to Europe and will play against Kristiansund BK on 30th July at Ullevaal Stadion.