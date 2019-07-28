×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Lazio manager confirms Red Devils target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be sold this summer

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
177   //    28 Jul 2019, 15:38 IST

SS Lazio Pre-Season Training Camp
SS Lazio Pre-Season Training Camp

What is the story?

SS Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has confirmed that superstar midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could move away from Stadio Olimpico this summer amid interest from Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on the radar of Manchester United for a while now. Milinkovic-Savic has already made 138 appearances for Lazio since joining the club back in 2014. Manchester United have reportedly lodged a bid of €72mil but the Italian club want more than €75million for the Serbian.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the post-match press conference following their dominating 4-0 victory over Mantova yesterday, Inzaghi said that the club could sell Milinkovic-Savic if they get a good deal for the 24-year-old Serbian midfielder. He told:

"I would like it if he stayed here at Lazio, but it is right that the club could consider an important proposal.
"He has had an amazing pre-season and I'm happy to have him with me. We hope that he will remain in the capital, but the market is open and we are open to any situation.
"I am happy to have Milinkovic-Savic. If he were to leave Lazio, we will have to look for a physical player that can also guarantee us technique.
"In my heart, I hope he can stay with us, but the club is right to consider an important offer for the player."

What is next?

The English transfer window is set to close on 8th August as Manchester United are expected to complete at least two more signings. In order to make this summer transfer window a successful one, Manchester United need to land a specialist centre-back and a lethal midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether United sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or turn their focus towards the likes of Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes. However, Ole's men have returned to Europe and will play against Kristiansund BK on 30th July at Ullevaal Stadion. 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Lazio Football Sergej Milinković-Savić Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils planning £72 million bid for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reject €70m bid for Romelu Lukaku, Red Devils reignite interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes unlikely to join Red Devils this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce 'very confident' of Sean Longstaff stay amid Manchester United links 
RELATED STORY
A compilation of the tallest world XI in modern football at the moment
RELATED STORY
10 Football teams with the best fans in the World
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 players the Red Devils shouldn't have sold
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
Lazio could sell reported Man United target Milinkovic-Savic, accepts Inzaghi
RELATED STORY
5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us