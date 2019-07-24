×
Serie A Transfer News: Real Madrid ready to table club-record bid for Juventus target Paul Pogba, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic set to join Manchester United on one condition, and more, 24 July 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
910   //    24 Jul 2019, 18:28 IST

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Manchester United.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Manchester United.

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to join Manchester United on one condition

Manchester United would look to replace Paul Pogba with Milinkovic.
Manchester United would look to replace Paul Pogba with Milinkovic.

Manchester United have been linked with the Lazio star for over a year. The 24-year-old amassed 12 goals in the 2017/18 Serie A season, and this had led to interest from the Red Devils. However, United seemed to cool their interest after Milinkovic's productivity dipped in the subsequent season.

Nevertheless, the English side have rekindled their desire to bring in the Serbian midfielder since Paul Pogba revealed his desire to leave. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has also confirmed that the Frenchman is in the process of leaving the Old Trafford. Juventus and Real Madrid remain possible destinations for the 26-year-old.

According to a report, United are now close to strike a deal with Milinkovic. However, the report further revealed that the deal would happen only if United manage to sell Pogba. Lazio President Claudio Lotito remains open to Milinkovic's sale but insists that any suitors must table the right offer to be considered.

“We understand it’s important for a player to step up to one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, a player only has a price-tag when he is for sale and the transfer market is dictated by action, not words.
“When a concrete proposal arrives, we’ll examine it and see what the conditions are, whether they satisfy the club and the decisions we’ll then make,”

Lotito said.

Lazio have reportedly demanded more than €75 million for the former KRC Genk star. Milinkovic scored 5 goals and further recorded 3 assists last season. He was crowned Serie A best midfielder, despite his low productivity compared to the previous season.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Sergej Milinković-Savić Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
