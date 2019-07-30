×
Manchester United Transfer News: Lazio president confirms there have been no bids yet for Milinkovic-Savic

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
87   //    30 Jul 2019, 02:52 IST

Sergio Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer
Sergio Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer

What's the story?

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has reportedly confirmed that there has been no bid yet for in-demand midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been linked with the 24-year-old since last summer. Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Belgian side KRC Genk in 2015, and has been an ever-present figure in the side since. The midfielder has made 163 appearances and scored 31 times for the Italian side across all competitions since his debut.

Here's a look at one of his best goals from last season:



The Serbian international has also been named in the Serie A Team of the Year and was the recipient of the Serie A Best midfielder of the year award last season.

Milinkovic-Savic is currently with the Lazio side for pre-season training, and is expected to feature against Bournemouth in a club friendly on the 2nd of August at the Vitality stadium.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has confirmed that no major bids have come for their 24-year-old midfielder.

"Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will leave only if we'll receive some important bid. At the moment, we've not and so we keep Milinkovic with us; then let's see what will happen," Lotito has been quoted as saying.
The Serbian had also been linked with a move to Juventus earlier in the summer, but now seems unlikely to move out of Rome.

What's next?

Manchester United are unlikely to make a bid for Milinkovic-Savic unless Paul Pogba decides to move away from the Theatre of Dreams during this transfer window.

The Red Devils at the moment seem to have made Harry Maguire their priority. The English defender looks set to join the Manchester side, with several reports confirming that a deal has been sorted out for him between United and Leicester City.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attention focused in that direction and Pogba showing renewed enthusiasm to stay at Old Trafford, a move for Milinkovic-Savic is looking increasingly unlikely.

