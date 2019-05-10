×
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
590   //    10 May 2019, 15:47 IST

Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final
Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final

What's the news?

Manchester United are set to announce their first signing ahead of the next season. Swansea and Wales international Daniel James is set to join the side for a reported fee of £15 million.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United had endured a torrid season once again with the Red Devils missing out on Champions League qualification spots after failing to beat Huddersfield last weekend. The team suffered a severe dip in form ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the club's permanent manager.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, the Swansea winger will likely be the first signing made by Solskjaer as he actively looks to rebuild his squad.

The 21-year old is expected to be one of the many few names that are likely to join Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after Solskjaer hinted on having a major squad overhaul ahead of the next season. A couple of big name players such as Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba have been linked to moves away from the club.

James has been one of the breakthrough stars in the Swansea team this season with the winger making 33 appearances in the Championship scoring four goals and making nine assists.

The 21-year old made his first appearance for the Wales national team, back in 2018, in an international friendly against Albania. Last month, he scored against Slovakia in UEFA Euro Qualifiers at the Cardiff City Stadium.

What's next?

Manchester United will host relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford on Sunday as they look to end their season a winning note after failing to get to the top four this season. Meanwhile, Swansea City have finished 10th in the Championship. James has only one year left on his contract with the Swans and he could be tempted to move to a bigger club this summer.




Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Swansea City Daniel James Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Fetching more content...
