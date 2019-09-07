Manchester United transfer news: Marcos Rojo admits he may push for a January exit

Marcos Rojo.

What is the story?

Manchester United centre-back Marcos Rojo has finally discussed why his summer move to Everton FC ended up without any positive outcome and has also confirmed that he might leave the club in January if he'll not be offered the first-team football.

In case you didn't know...

Rojo joined the red side of Manchester in 2014 from Sporting CP for a reported fee of for €20 million (£16 million). During his five-year stint at Old Trafford, the Argentine has made 73 appearances for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solakjaer was looking to offload the 29-year-old during the summer transfer window. However, they were forced to keep him at the club due to lack of preferable suitors.

According to a few reports, it was Everton FC who had been heavily linked with the defender throughout the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, United found it easier to keep hold of the defender instead of selling him to a reputed English club.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with an Argentine outlet Ole, Rojo confessed that he will leave Manchester United during the upcoming January transfer window if he doesn't get regular game-time. He claimed:

"I had the possibility of Everton, but by decisions of the club or the manager it wasn’t possible."

“Now I have to fight until December and if it doesn’t work out, I will try to leave. I talked to Scaloni, he told me that he was happy because in the pre-season I had played many games, that I looked good and that’s why he called me, but that I had to play."

"The qualifiers and the Copa America are coming and I want to be part of that. I don’t want to be out again, I want to exhaust all the possibilities and compete to be here.”

What is next?

A winter exit for Marcos Rojo could be a possible escape route, as it doesn't seem like he has any future under the Norwegian manager. Meanwhile, Argentina will play against Mexico this Wednesday.

