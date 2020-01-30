Manchester United Transfer News: Marcos Rojo joins Estudiantes on loan for the rest of the season

Marcos Rojo

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has joined Argentinean side Estudiantes on loan, the club has confirmed.

The Argentinean’s future has been under scrutiny for quite some time now; Everton attempted to take him to Goodison Park on Transfer Deadline Day earlier in the summer, but a move failed to materialize.

Rojo has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United in recent times, but injury problems in the defense rendered Rojo as a useful back-up option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season. However, the return to fitness of Eric Bailly means that his chances at the club would be limited again.

Rojo will be targeting a return to the Argentina National Team squad

The Argentina international will be back to his old hunting ground for the next half of the 2019/20 season. Rojo joined Estudiantes La Plata as a ten-year-old and rose through the ranks to break into the first team in 2009, playing mostly as a left-back with a lot of desire to attack. After brief stints with Spartak Moscow and Sporting CP, Rojo joined Manchester United in the summer of 2014. Since then, he has appeared 122 times for the Red Devils and has scored two goals.

This season, Rojo has appeared nine times for United, mostly in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. In the Premier League, he had just one start and two substitute appearances. With Bailly’s return, United already have four central defenders in the team, while Axel Tuanzebe, who is recovering from an injury, will also be an option when fit.

The Argentinean is aiming to get back into the Argentina squad ahead of the Copa America, and knows that he needs more game time to better his chances for selection. It is believed that United will pay a part of his wages until he returns to Old Trafford in the summer, at the end of his loan.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January 2020 transfer window