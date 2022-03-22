Manchester United add 24-year-old Turkey international to their transfer shortlist: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in pursuing a move for Juventus defender Merih Demiral in the summer. The player is on loan at Serie A club Atalanta and has been gaining plaudits for his performances this season. The Old Trafford side have been linked with a number of centre-backs in recent months.

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger will be one of the hottest free agents of the summer and has been linked with Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji, who impressed with Switzerland at the Euro tournament last year, has also been mentioned.

Demiral's name emerged via Turkish outlet Fanatik, who suggested that both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are admirers of the Turkish international. Manchester United have also added him to their list of centre-back options.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

100% long ball accuracy

87% pass accuracy

8/13 duels won

8 clearances

2 interceptions

2 blocks

2 shots

1 interception



The on-loan Juventus man delivered a strong performance against the Red Devils in the group stage matches of the Champions League while representing Atalanta. He also got on the scoresheet in the away game, where the Serie A side lost 3-2.

Unfortunately, Gian Piero Gasperini's side could not progress to the knockouts and are now playing in the Europa League. They have successfully made it to the quarter-finals. Demiral has been solid and reliable at the heart of the Atalanta defense and has made 32 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United lack reliable figures at the heart of their defense

Ralf Rangnick has enough centre-backs in his team to rotate with freedom. They added Raphael Varane last summer and have the likes of Victor Linedlof, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire in their ranks. Yet, all those names have flattered to deceive this season in the Premier League and otherwise.

The former Real Madrid defender has failed to deliver performances anywhere near the ones he gave in Spain due to hamstring problems and other issues. But Manchester United captain Maguire has had a particularly forgetful season and his credentials to wear the armband have also been questioned recently.

Kels. @KelsUF Solskjaer's rebuild started with the £80m signing of Harry Maguire.



Although the England international has come up with one good display here and there, he has not delivered consistent performances. His error-prone defending has been evident on multiple occasions, with opposition forwards taking advantage.

Manchester United clearly have room to improve at the heart of their defense and the club could find an affordable option in Merih Demiral. They have shipped 40 goals in the Premier League this season, which is the worst tally among the top-8 teams in the division.

However, the Red Devils will have to act promptly to pursue a deal as Atalanta are also keen on his services and indeed have a €27 million purchase option in the loan agreement.

Edited by Ashwin