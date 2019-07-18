×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Newcastle keen on keeping Sean Longstaff

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
178   //    18 Jul 2019, 23:49 IST

Sean Longstaff
Sean Longstaff

What's the story?

Newcastle United is keen on keeping hold of their 21-year midfielder Sean Longstaff despite the interest from Premier League giants, Manchester United.

In case you didn't know

Manchester United has been looking to sign the highly-rated 21-year old from St. James Park. Longstaff, who came up through Newcastle youth academy made his senior debut last season.

Though the midfielder made just 11 appearances in total for the Magpies last season due to injury, he was superb whenever he managed to stay healthy. Rafael Benitez, Newcastle's manager last term, was so impressed that he handed the 21-year-old a 4-year contract. At the moment, Newcastle value their prized midfielder at £50 million.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United is keen on keeping hold of Longstaff with new manager Steve Bruce set to sit down with him in the coming days amidst interest from Manchester United.

Bruce, who was recently named as the Magpies' manager, has travelled to China to convince the 21-year old to stay at St. James park despite the interest from the Red Devils.

It is also reported that Longstaff is keen to impress his new manager and is excited at the prospect of playing under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss.

However, having said that, the midfielder is also not completely against a move to Old Trafford if both clubs were to decide upon a transfer fee for the 21-year old. Longstaff though, is not pushing for a move out with the youngster still delighted to be representing his hometown club.

What's next

Longstaff is still recovering from a knee ligament injury that has kept him out of action since March. The Magpies, meanwhile, are in China as they face West Ham United at the Hongkou Stadium for third place in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Sean Longstaff Steve Bruce Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Red Devils still keen on Newcastle's Sean Longstaff 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepare opening bid for Sean Longstaff 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils set to make a formal approach for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff
RELATED STORY
Who is Sean Longstaff? An analysis of the Newcastle United midfielder targeted by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils left frustrated by Sean Longstaff's £50 M valuation 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United to pursue Maddison and Longstaff following Wan-Bissaka announcement 
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: Newcastle United appoint Steve Bruce as head coach
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United: 5 men who were brilliant for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Newcastle and Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us