Manchester United Transfer News: Newcastle keen on keeping Sean Longstaff

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 178 // 18 Jul 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sean Longstaff

What's the story?

Newcastle United is keen on keeping hold of their 21-year midfielder Sean Longstaff despite the interest from Premier League giants, Manchester United.

In case you didn't know

Manchester United has been looking to sign the highly-rated 21-year old from St. James Park. Longstaff, who came up through Newcastle youth academy made his senior debut last season.

Though the midfielder made just 11 appearances in total for the Magpies last season due to injury, he was superb whenever he managed to stay healthy. Rafael Benitez, Newcastle's manager last term, was so impressed that he handed the 21-year-old a 4-year contract. At the moment, Newcastle value their prized midfielder at £50 million.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United is keen on keeping hold of Longstaff with new manager Steve Bruce set to sit down with him in the coming days amidst interest from Manchester United.

Bruce, who was recently named as the Magpies' manager, has travelled to China to convince the 21-year old to stay at St. James park despite the interest from the Red Devils.

It is also reported that Longstaff is keen to impress his new manager and is excited at the prospect of playing under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss.

However, having said that, the midfielder is also not completely against a move to Old Trafford if both clubs were to decide upon a transfer fee for the 21-year old. Longstaff though, is not pushing for a move out with the youngster still delighted to be representing his hometown club.

Sky Sports News has been told Longstaff is excited at the prospect of Bruce taking charge and is desperate to impress the new manager. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 18, 2019

What's next

Longstaff is still recovering from a knee ligament injury that has kept him out of action since March. The Magpies, meanwhile, are in China as they face West Ham United at the Hongkou Stadium for third place in the Premier League Asia Trophy.