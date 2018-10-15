×
Manchester United transfer news: United waiting for only one thing to complete Gareth Bale signing and more - October 15, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
534   //    15 Oct 2018, 22:31 IST

Bale on United's radar
Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! With the January transfer window fast approaching, Manchester United seem to be taking steps to not have a repeat of the disastrous summer transfer window.

They have been linked with quite a lot of players and we shall get to the best stories right now...

Ramsey agent talks about United rumours

Aaron Ramsey’s contract with Arsenal is going to end in the summer. As a result, he will be free to sign for a new club on pre-contract from January. Apparently, the Welshman thought that he was all set to sign an extension with the club but the Gunners pulled out at the very last minute.

Subsequently, he has been linked with a move outside of the Emirates with Liverpool and Manchester United being touted as his destination. According to his agent, however, there is no interest from the Red Devils at this point in time but he can’t say the same for the future.

“There can’t be any interest in him [from United] at the moment because of the regulations. Might be different at the end of the season. Who knows?” Ramsey’s agent said.

More on Ramsey

Since Ramsey will be allowed to sign a pre-contract from January, there is no dearth in interest for the Welsh star. According to ESPN, Aaron Ramsey is open to moving to one of the top six clubs in the Premier League, which includes some of Arsenal’s direct rivals.

Gareth Bale

Finally, Manchester United are waiting for a yes from Gareth Bale for the Welshman to move to Old Trafford. According to El Periodico (via Sports Witness), the Red Devils want to sign him and Perez is also interested in letting him go after signing him for €100 million in 2013.

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
