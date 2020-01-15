Manchester United Transfer News: Official bid for Bruno Fernandes to be made today as Jorge Mendes arrives in England

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Manchester United are expected to submit their final offer for Bruno Fernandes later today and the transfer is expected to be completed this week, reports the reliable Portuguese outlet Record.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been heavily linked with a January move to Manchester United and despite the strong claims from several media outlets, Red Devils are yet to make a single offer for the creative midfielder.

However, Sporting Lisbon are now resigned to losing their captain this month after the super-agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly arrived in England to complete the remaining formalities in Bruno Fernandes' impending move to Old Trafford.

Jorge Mendes was so far busy concluding Gedson Fernades' transfer to Tottenham Hotspur which was completed earlier today. Spurs have signed the exciting Portuguese playmaker for an initial 18-month loan with an option to buy him at the end of his contract. Mendes is now expected to speed up and conclude Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hunt for a creative midfielder.

Manchester United yet to agree Bruno's transfer fee

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

According to reports, Sporting Lisbon want £50million upfront with an additional £15million in bonuses for the Portuguese international. However, Manchester United are not ready to pay this much and instead want to sell one of their players to agree on a deal with the Portuguese side.

Marcos Rojo and Andreas Pereira are likely to be the players offered by Ed Woodward as he hopes an agreement could be reached with Sporting Lisbon sometime this week. According to Record, the Portuguese side are keen to sign Pereira given his similar playing style to Bruno Fernandes.

As things stand, the Portuguese star looks certain to play this week's Dérbi de Lisboa against Benfica, which could be the perfect send-off for the Sporting Lisbon skipper. Bruno Fernandes has been an integral figure for Sporting Lisbon in recent seasons and it would only be fitting if he bids farewell with a goal to his name.

