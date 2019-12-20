Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adamant Paul Pogba won't be sold in January

20 Dec 2019

Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Paul Pogba will not be sold in January despite rumours claiming that the midfielder has played his last game for the club.

Pogba has not played his last game for the Red Devils, confirms Solskjaer

The France international has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane having expressed his admiration for the player multiple times.

The 26-year-old, who has over 18 months left on his current contract, has made only six appearances for the Red Devils this season, partly due to an ankle injury he picked up towards the end of September.

The former Juventus man was expected to return during United's Carabao Cup clash against Colchester United in midweek but was ruled out at the last minute after he was struck by illness following his brother's wedding.

When asked if Pogba would be sold in the upcoming transfer window, Solskjaer bluntly replied via the Guardian,

"He’s not getting sold in January."

The Norwegian tactician further acknowledged that the rumours of the midfielder's departure will only be quelled when he returns to the pitch. He continued,

"It was something that really needed sorting but I don’t think I should give you all the medical information. But he’s now feeling good and getting better. It’s worked [his rehabilitation].

"When he comes back and plays well, with a smile on his face, and does what he did a year ago when I came here [it will end]. Paul has been fantastic and we’ve got one of the best players in the world."

When asked if Pogba will return to play this year, Solskjaer said,

" I hope so. Let’s see how he feels, I’m not going to push him."

Manchester United are next scheduled to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

