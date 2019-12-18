Pogba not allowed to leave in January, Haaland demands huge wages and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 18th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer roundup!

Erling Braut Haaland dominated the headlines last night after he was pictured signing a Manchester United jersey. It is still anyone's guess as to where Haaland will play football next year with Manchester United firmly in the mix to sign the 19-year-old striker.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been promised ample funds to go and sign players in January and it would be interesting to see if there are any departures from the club. On that note, we look at today's top Manchester United transfer news making the headlines.

Manchester United will block any move for Paul Pogba

According to the latest reports from Daily Mail, Manchester United will block any potential transfer approach for their star midfielder Paul Pogba. It is widely believed that despite showing his commitment to United, Pogba is willing to quit Old Trafford in January.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane have been long-term admirers of Pogba's abilities and Los Blancos believed that a sizeable offer could force United's hands into selling Pogba as early as in January.

However, Ole Gunner Solskjaer is keen to keep hold of Pogba as he wants to build his team around the French World Cup winner. Daily Mail reckons United's priority is to bring players in January and not allow any of their first-team stars leave.

Haaland demands €8million-per-year to leave in January

The in-demand RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland is certain to join a new club in January with Manchester United still chasing the 19-year-old striker. Initially it was seen a 4-team race for Haaland's signature with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Manchester United in the mix.

However, a report from Bild today states that Haaland wants a hefty rise to his wages and is demanding a contract worth €8 million-per-year as his next one.

Bild claims such a salary demand may have already dented Leipzig and Dortmund's hopes of signing the prolific striker. It now leaves Manchester United and Juventus to battle it out and lure Haaland to a new club in January.

The 19-year-old has scored 28 goals in 22 matches for Salzburg this season making him The Hottest property in World Football right now.

Emre Can certain to quit Juventus in January

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has fallen way down in Maurizio Sarri's pecking order and is eager to join a new club during the January transfer window, reports Daily Mirror.

Not long ago, Can was linked with a switch to Old Trafford and Ole Gunner Solskjaer is still looking at Emre Can to provie stability and solidity to United's midfield.

In Paul Pogba's absence, Fred and Scott McTominay have been overoworked in recent games which may end up derailing United's second half of the season.

According to Daily Mirror, United could signing Emre Can in January in ensure they continue playing Solskjaer's preferred 4-2-3-1 system. That would allow Pogba the positional freedom in the No. 10 position and defensive side of play can be handeled by McTominay, Fred and Emre Can.