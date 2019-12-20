Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies Erling Haaland is en route to Manchester to sign for the club

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Dec 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to the mounting speculation surrounding Erling Haaland, stating that any reports claiming the Red Bull Salzburg striker is on his way to Manchester to sign a deal with the club are untrue.

Also Read: It's not hard to deal with transfer speculation, says Haaland

Solskjaer claims Haaland is not in England to sign a deal with the Red Devils

Haaland, who is enjoying a scintillating campaign for Salzburg, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old striker has netted 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian Bundesliga leaders, including eight in the Champions League group stage.

Diaries at the ready! 📝



Four of our #PL fixtures have been rescheduled...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2019

European giants like Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the teenager but the Red Devils are believed to be favourites as it was reported that Solskjaer had travelled to Norway to hold talks with the youngster last week.

Various publications had even claimed that Haaland had boarded a plane to Manchester on Friday to complete his reported move to the club.

Responding to the speculation, Solskjaer told a press conference, via United's official website,

"I don't think he [Haaland] is en route here to be fair. Not through me, anyway.

Advertisement

"Well, he's not coming to Manchester... because, well... I know the boy and I know his friends. He's on a Christmas holiday. You can't fly anywhere from Stavanger, can you? So you need to go via [somewhere].

"You know I can't comment on other teams' players. I've said that many a time. That's just one of those things in this job - you get so much speculation all the time."

It remains to be seen if Haaland will indeed make the move to Old Trafford in the weeks to come. In the meantime, Manchester United are set to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Also Read: RB Leipzig facing hurdle in negotiations for Manchester United target Erling Haaland and more EPL Transfer news