Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies English midfield duo as potential January targets

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified two Premier League midfielders as prime transfer targets for the January transfer window.

An attacking midfielder sits atop the Red Devils' transfer priorities this January

According to The Independent, the Red Devils are prioritising the purchase of an attacking midfielder this month with Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish and Leicester City star James Maddison sitting at the top of their transfer list.

Grealish has largely been the only consolation in a season where the Villans are fighting for Premier League survival with the Englishman having tallied six goals and five assists in the division so far. Meanwhile, Maddison is being viewed as the ideal player to fill the creative void in the United midfield and play off Anthony Martial. The midfielder has so far registered six goals and three assists in 20 league games for the Foxes, recently scoring in their 3-0 win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

The report further claims that Scott McTominay's injury and the current imbroglio with Paul Pogba, coupled with their loss to Arsenal on Wednesday, have resulted in Manchester United's change of strategy as they are now less keen on waiting until the summer to bring reinforcements.

Solskjaer had previously wanted an attacking midfielder for the summer but the current sense of urgency within the club has forced him to look at potential options in the current window.

Besides Grealish and Maddison, United are also understood to be mooting another investigation into the availability of Christian Eriksen although it is widely believed that the Danish playmaker favours a transfer away from England.

