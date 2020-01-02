Aubameyang responds to exit rumours, Nketiah's Leeds United loan spell cut short, and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 2nd January 2020

Aubameyang was heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates in recent weeks

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Arsenal transfer news roundup! Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London giants today:

Aubameyang dismisses speculation surrounding his exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rubbished all talks of his potential exit from the Emirates stating that he is "100 percent" committed to Arsenal.

The Gabon international was believed to be unhappy with the Gunners' direction and inability to challenge for trophies, with varied reports claiming he had informed the north London giants of his desire for a close-season transfer.

Inter Milan and Barcelona are understood to be keeping a close eye on the striker, who has tallied 15 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League club this season.

When asked about his future following Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday, Aubameyang told RMC Sport (via The Standard), "The English press like to talk a lot. For now, I'm here. I'm here 100 percent."

Eddie Nketiah recalled as Gunners cut short his Leeds United loan spell

Eddie Nketiah joined Leeds United on a season-long loan last summer

Eddie Nketiah will make his return to Arsenal this month after the London giants cut short his loan spell at Leeds United. The young Englishman joined the Championship outfit on a season-long loan in August last year but has struggled for game time under Marcelo Bielsa, having only made two starts in the division so far.

Bielsa confirmed the news on Wednesday saying, "Arsenal have informed he will not continue with us and we are sorry for that. Eddie arrived at Leeds when the Championship had started and had to spend time adapting to our style."

"He wasn't part of the 11 starting and it wasn't something easy for him because he deserved to be there, but was on the bench for [Patrick] Bamford."

"We are grateful for him, also to his family and his club. They developed Eddie with a very good education and for this reason, it's a pity he leaves us because we were happy with him."

Mikel Arteta insists Granit Xhaka will stay at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka was previously linked with a move to Hertha Berlin

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that Granit Xhaka will not leave the club in January amid heavy speculation surrounding his exit this winter. The 27-year-old has been heavily tipped for a departure after he endured a difficult couple of weeks following a public outburst that resulted in his captaincy being stripped off.

His manager, José Noguera, further fuelled rumours by claiming that the midfielder had agreed terms with Hertha Berlin over a potential January transfer. When asked about the exit talks after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday, Arteta replied (via Sky Sports), "I think he's going to stay. I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board then he can be a tremendous player for the football club."

"It's his commitment, I like the way he focusses, I like the way he lives his profession, he's willing to learn and he's a great football player. It's also his range of passes and I'm just delighted to have him."

