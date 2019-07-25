×
Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prioritizes Harry Maguire signing after Eric Bailly's injury

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
329   //    25 Jul 2019, 22:53 IST

Manchester United could sign Harry Maguire after all.
Manchester United could sign Harry Maguire after all.

What's the news?

According to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly communicated an urgent need of a centre-back to Ed Woodward, as Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury in Manchester United's friendly clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

In case you missed it...

Solskjaer is reportedly keen on improving his defence which conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season. Man United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to address the right-back issue. The club is also interested in recruting a top-class centre half who could partner Victor Lindelof next season.

Amid a plethora of names linked with a move to Old Trafford, Man United have envisaged Harry Maguire as the perfect candidate to improve their defence. Previously, Red Devils' first bid of £70m for Maguire was rejected by Leicester City. The Foxes value the defender in the region of £80m-£90m.

A failure to reach an agreement over the transfer fees has resulted in a deadlock between the clubs over advanced negotiations.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that there could be a few more arrivals before the window closes on August 8. He said,

"I cannot say so much other than that we have a good squad now. The ones we have here are a good team.”
“So, we see all the time if we can get better. A lot is written and we have perhaps been linked to 150 players this summer. But it can happen, one or two transfers, both in and out, it can still happen.”

The heart of the matter

Talks between Man United and Leicester City over Maguire's transfer could accelerate after Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury against Spurs. Solskjaer was set to give the Ivorian a chance to prove himself after successive injuries hampered his last campaign.

But, the Norwegian tactician is said to be unconvinced of the current centre-backs at his disposal, barring Victor Lindelof. Ole has communicated his need for another defender to Ed Woodward after United's friendly game against Spurs concluded. It is up to the United board to get the job done.

Maguire is also said to be keen on completing a move to Old Trafford this summer.

What's next?

Red Devils are set to fly back to Manchester after their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia ended on July 25. United will travel to Norway for their fifth pre-season game against Kristiansun on July 30.



Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Kane Eric Bailly Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
