Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides positive transfer updates 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
267   //    24 Jul 2019, 22:50 IST

Manchester United boss - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United boss - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

What is the story?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he wants to sign the right people for the club and has urged the fans to keep patience.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have already made a perfect start of their pre-season, winning all three matches against Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan respectively.

United have spent around £70mil to secure the services of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James. However, the Red Devils are still in the hunt for a lethal midfielder and an experienced centre-back. Club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has remained in the UK to complete the remaining businesses.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the press ahead of the pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided some positive updates regarding United's ongoing transfer pursuits. The Norwegian said:

“I'm very happy with the two players we've brought in, but now we've got to be patient. This is a long haul and it is very important we get the right ones in.
“We can't just jump onto a different path if we hit a hurdle. My feelings are that I am not frustrated at all.

He continued:

“I believe in these players. I'm sure we could do well but it's both short-term and long-term.
“We're working on something we've identified that could improve us, but we've played well, performed well, had some good results so far.
“But it's not about winning games in pre-season. It's about finding a way we want to play to get to the starting line and the team to be gelling.”

What is next?

As the English transfer window is set to shut on 8th August, Manchester United are keen on signing at least two more players in order to make this transfer market a successful one. 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Daniel James Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football Manchester United Transfer News
