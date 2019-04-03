Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to battle with Manchester City for €150m rated LaLiga star

What's the story?

Saul

According to the media outlet, ESPN, Manchester United has joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul and will battle their noisy neighbours for the Spaniard.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a vital cog in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid since his arrival.

The midfielder has scored only 6 goals and provided only 3 assists in all competitions this campaign but being a central midfielder in a defensive side like Atletico, his impact should not be gauged by numbers.

Known for his versatility, Saul played a key role in the Atletico Madrid side which won the Europa League last season and UEFA Super Cup at the start of this season.

Saul has a release clause of whooping €150 million which was part of a deal when the 24-year-old Spaniard signed a new contract back in 2017 to extend his stay with the Spanish giants until 2026.

Atletico are currently second in the LaLiga but are 8 points behind leaders Barcelona and out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The heart of the matter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Saul as a perfect fit to Manchester United's midfield, which comprises of Paul Pogba and Matic. Ander Herrera is seriously considering his exit with the Red Devils to play for PSG next season.

According to the report, United is set to battle their arch rivals City for the signature of the talented midfielder. United's scouts were following Saul for a few years now and are keen to secure his services.

Meanwhile, Atletico will endure a tough summer as most of their stars may leave the club. Pep Guardiola was keen on Saul as an heir to Fernandinho but has been a fan of Rodri, too. City sees Rodri as an alternative target and may pay his release clause to secure his services.

Rumour rating: 6.5/10

With his calibre, the Spanish midfielder can be a valuable asset to any team. Both United and City are looking to increase their squad depth and it remains to be seen whether they can persuade Saul away from Atletico Madrid.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will face Barcelona next in the LaLiga.

