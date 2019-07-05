Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba is determined to leave Old Trafford according to agent Mino Raiola

Pogba won't be a United player for much longer.

What's the story?

Mino Raiola, speaking with The Times, has addressed the rumors surrounding Paul Pogba's destination for the coming season.

According to Raiola, the process and arrangements to make the French star's exit from Manchester United happen have begun.

It is also unlikely that Pogba will join the pre-season tour.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba's future has been a major discussion in world football for some months. Earlier in the season while Mourinho was still manager, there were clear issues between Pogba and Mourinho.

The Frenchman was stripped off captaincy duties by the then manager, and when Mourinho was fired, the French midfielder posted a cryptic picture on his social media which was deleted after a few minutes.

Ever since, Pogba has publicly given come-and-get-me pleas to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid. Earlier this year, he mentioned that Madrid was a dream club for every player. Notably, last month, Pogba spoke to reporters in Tokyo, expressing his desire for change:

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Real Madrid and Juventus have been consistently linked with Pogba, but a formal bid is yet to be handed to Old Trafford chiefs.

The heart of the matter

Pogba's Italian agent Mino Raiola, speaking to the Times, discussed Pogba's uncertain future and has made it clear beyond doubt that the star's intention is to leave Old Trafford. He said:

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.

"Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes."

The 26-year-old star midfielder has been absent from pre-season training this week, which only fuels the speculations about his future.

When asked if Pogba would be traveling with the squad for Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia, Raiola refused to give a clear answer:

"I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day."

Exclusive: Mino Raiola says that Paul Pogba is determined to leave MUFC this summer.

"Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that"

What's next?

While top clubs like Juventus have been linked repeatedly to Pogba, very few clubs will be willing to meet his £150 million valuation.

Real Madrid will need to sell players if they wish to bring Pogba in, and they are yet to make a direct statement on their intentions.

With Mino Raiola clearly in the process of making Pogba's move happen, more information will surely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Pogba will join his teammates on their Australia tour.