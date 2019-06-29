×
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba to stay at United despite interest from Spain and Italy 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
29 Jun 2019, 22:43 IST

Paul Pogba - French superstar
Paul Pogba - French superstar

What is the story?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while now. Real Madrid and Juventus are said to be interested in the midfield maestro.

However, as reported by BBC journalist David Ornstein, Paul Pogba is not going to leave United this summer despite getting attention from the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Last season, Paul Pogba became United's highest goal scorer and topped the assists chart as well, netting 15 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

Despite performing well at United last season, Pogba had to face criticism for his idling body language during must-win games. Due to several unexpected results, Manchester United failed to grasp a Champions League spot. Hence, they finished sixth in the Premier League points table and will participate in the Eupora League next term.

A few weeks ago, speaking to the media, Pogba claimed that he is looking for 'a new challenge'. Since then, the French World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club.

The heart of the matter

According to BBC journalist David Ornstein, Paul Pogba is likely to stay put for at least another season at Manchester United.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ornstein said:

“Early in this transfer window, they [Real Madrid] had a list of key targets. At the top of that list was Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Christian Eriksen. Paul Pogba was not towards the top at the time I was told about it.”
“I would say that in this transfer window, Paul Pogba is going to stay at Manchester United. I’d rate his chances of leaving at one out of ten.” 

What is next?

Manchester United have already confirmed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace. However, it definitely wouldn't be the last for them as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the hunt for a central defender and a talented midfielder.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
