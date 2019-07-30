Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala's agent flies into England to negotiate personal terms

Paulo Dybala to Manchester United appears to be getting closer to a move to Manchester United

What's the story

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's agent has been spotted in England with reports suggesting he has arrived to negotiate personal terms with Manchester United.

In case you didn't know

Dybala has been struggling to reproduce the form that made him one of the feared forwards in the world ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last year. The forward who joined Juventus in 2015 from Palermo, had his worst ever goals tally last season, making the net bulge just 10 times from over 40 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Manchester United have long been admirers of Dybala and the 25-year-old has been previously linked with a move to Old Trafford too.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned journalists, Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Paulo Dybala's agent and brother Mariano Dybala has flown to England to negotiate personal terms with Manchester United, ahead of a surprising move to Old Trafford.

The Argentine had previously expressed his desire to stay with the Turin outfit but a sudden turn of events has resulted in the 25-year-old rethinking his decision.

Juventus are now thought to be waiting on the forward's final decision about his future as they look to sign Romelu Lukaku from the Red Devils.

Manchester United will desperately try to push Dybala into signing for them as the Red Devils look to get back to the perch of the Premier League.

Paulo Dybala’s agent is now in England to start talks about personal terms with Manchester United. Juventus are waiting to understand the final decision of Dybala about his future; he’d like to stay but Man United will try to push. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #Juventus #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2019

What's next?

If Paulo Dybala signs for Manchester United, a domino effect similar to one that occurred in the January transfer window (Krzysztof Piatek to AC Milan, Gonzalo Higuain moving to Chelsea and Alvaro Morata moving to Atletico Madrid) is likely to take place.

The move could result in Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku moving to Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain moving to AS Roma and Edin Dzeko moving to Inter Milan.