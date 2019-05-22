Manchester United Transfer News: Personal terms agreed but fee is turning out to be an issue for winger

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST News 781 // 22 May 2019, 22:57 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

As reported by BBC, English Premier League giants are in talks for the signature of 21-year-old Swansea City winger Daniel James. The Wales international is being courted by several Premier League teams after a standout season in the Championship, netting 4 goals and contributing 7 assists.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United midfield is in need of a serious rebuilding process with Ander Herrera having announced he will be leaving the club, possibly for a move to Paris Saint-Germain. After a disastrous season where they finished 6th and missed out on qualification for next season's Champions League, fans are clamouring for better transfers and more focus on youth.

The heart of the matter

Having graduated from the Hull City academy, James made his full Wales debut at age 20, under the tutelage of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs in a match against Albania in November 2018. He scored his first international goal in only his second cap, netting the winner in a game against Slovakia in a Euro Qualifier.

Giggs was all praise for his young starlet, remarking in November 2018:

"He is on fire at the moment. He is someone who has got genuine speed and someone who is exciting. He can start a game or potentially come on and make an impact. You always want players who are playing regularly and he is playing really well. If you have front players especially who are feeling confident, that’s always a good thing."

Reports suggest that the pacy winger has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, with only the final transfer fee owed to Swansea City to be worked out.

What's next?

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.