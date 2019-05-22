×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Personal terms agreed but fee is turning out to be an issue for winger

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
781   //    22 May 2019, 22:57 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

As reported by BBC, English Premier League giants are in talks for the signature of 21-year-old Swansea City winger Daniel James. The Wales international is being courted by several Premier League teams after a standout season in the Championship, netting 4 goals and contributing 7 assists.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United midfield is in need of a serious rebuilding process with Ander Herrera having announced he will be leaving the club, possibly for a move to Paris Saint-Germain. After a disastrous season where they finished 6th and missed out on qualification for next season's Champions League, fans are clamouring for better transfers and more focus on youth.

The heart of the matter

Having graduated from the Hull City academy, James made his full Wales debut at age 20, under the tutelage of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs in a match against Albania in November 2018. He scored his first international goal in only his second cap, netting the winner in a game against Slovakia in a Euro Qualifier.

Giggs was all praise for his young starlet, remarking in November 2018:

"He is on fire at the moment. He is someone who has got genuine speed and someone who is exciting. He can start a game or potentially come on and make an impact. You always want players who are playing regularly and he is playing really well. If you have front players especially who are feeling confident, that’s always a good thing."

Reports suggest that the pacy winger has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United, with only the final transfer fee owed to Swansea City to be worked out.

What's next?

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Swansea City Ryan Giggs Daniel James
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James
RELATED STORY
Manchester United : Who is Daniel James? Manchester United's Latest Transfer Target
RELATED STORY
Daniel James: Player Profile of Manchester United's latest winger target
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Club close in on first summer signing as winger agrees personal terms
RELATED STORY
Daniel James' potential the perfect Old Trafford tonic
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree personal terms with winger, Red Devils eyeing move for Barcelona midfielder and more Manchester United transfer news - 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
World class right-back expresses admiration for United, £50m midfielder refuses to rule out move and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez reportedly has two suitors, but wages are an issue 
RELATED STORY
5 of the best bargain strikers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
10 famous footballers and the story behind their goal celebrations
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us