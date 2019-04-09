×
Manchester United transfer news: Pogba playing somewhere else next season? I don't see that happening - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
38   //    09 Apr 2019, 21:02 IST

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to rumors linking the club's prized possession Paul Pogba with a move to Real Madrid, talking ata press conference before their UEFA Champions League showdown with LaLiga outfit Barcelona.

The former Red Devils forward, who was appointed as the club's permanent manager last month, told the reporters present at the conference that Pogba is a very important player for his team and at the moment he just can't see the Frenchman playing for any other club than the Premier League giants.

In case you didn't know...

The FIFA 2018 World Cup winner was awarded with the Golden Boy award in 2013, becoming the best player in Europe that year following a great season with Italian side Juventus, having joined them on a free transfer from United in 2012.

He returned to the Old Trafford in 2016, becoming the world's most expensive player at that time costing Jose Mourinho a whopping €105 million for his services.

Under the Portuguese he was unhappy and after reports of widespread rancor between the duo, he was on the verge of leaving the club for Barcelona or Juventus last summer, but Solskjaer's return has brought out the best in him again.

The heart of the matter...

Manchester United face an uphill task in their quest for becoming the first English side to lift the Champions League trophy since Chelsea did it in 2012, as they drew Lionel Messi and Co. as their opponents in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the high-profile clash at the Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjear spoke to the media at a press conference, where he described Pogba as United's greatest asset and also gave an update about his future. He said:

"He[Pogba] is a Man United player, one of our big performers on the big stage."
"Paul Pogba is looking forward to tomorrow. At Paul's best he can run a game like this. I cannot see him not playing for Manchester United next season."
Solskjaer, who won the famous treble under Sir Alex Ferguson, has been touted as the right man for the job, since the departure of the Scot in 2013.


What's next?

United host Barcelona on Thursday (00:30 IST), before traveling to the Nou Camp six days later for what will be a daunting second leg fixture.

