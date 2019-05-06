Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid set to offer their star player to Red Devils for Paul Pogba

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 06 May 2019

Manchester United's Paul Pogba may move to Real Madrid this summer.

What's the story?

According to reports, Real Madrid can offer their goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a part of their bid to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The report also states that David De Gea's future is uncertain with PSG reportedly eyeing a move for the Spanish goalkeeper.

In case you didn't know...

With 13 goals and 9 assists in the Premier League, Paul Pogba remains one of the best players in England but suffered from inconsistency so far in the current campaign.

Pogba endured a rough couple of months under former boss Jose Mourinho but looked his usual self once Ole Gunner Solskjaer took over. However, in the past month, Pogba failed to help United as they went through a poor streak.

The 26-year-old himself flaunted his admiration towards Real Madrid recently and even Zinedine Zidane revealed that he admires the French star who played a vital role for France as they went on to lift the World Cup last year.

On the other hand, Keylor Navas made a mark in the history books as the goalkeeper of the Real Madrid team which won the three consecutive Champions League. But the goalkeeper went down the pecking order as soon as Thibaut Courtois arrived last summer.

Navas hardly featured during the short tenures of former coaches Julen lopetegui and Santiago Solari, but the Costa Rican star got his fair share of chances since Zidane took over.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are desperate to bring in some world class reinforcements and it is an open secret that Zinedine Zidane himself prefers the midfielder.

According to the report, Los Blancos hierarchy will be happy to offer Keylor Navas to Manchester United as a part of the deal for Paul Pogba. It is not clear whether United wants Navas but Solskjaer confirmed that the Red Devils are in contact with a lot of agents.

What's next?

Manchester United are currently playing against Huddersfield while Real Madrid takes on Villareal next in their respective leagues.