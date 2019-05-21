Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils and Atletico Madrid step up chase for €120m attacker

The 19-year old Portuguese wonder kid has been making big waves all over Europe after a stellar debut season for Benfica.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Portuguese wonderkid and Benfica star Joao Felix.

Felix is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment, with several top clubs from all over the continent looking to secure the services of the 19-year-old after his impressive debut season with Benfica.

Premier League giants Manchester United and La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of signing 19-year old Joao Felix.

According to the Portuguese daily Diario Record, representatives of both the interested clubs were present for the match between Benfica and Santa Clara at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday to scout the youngster.

Manchester United are set to undergo one of their biggest squad overhauls in recent times and are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are undergoing a transition period with longtime servants such as Diego Godin and Filipe Luís leaving the club along with French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez.

Portugal Under-21 international Felix has been on fire for Benfica in the recently concluded season. The teenager scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Benfica after breaking into the first team this season.

Felix is expected to leave the Estadio da Luz this summer, with several major European clubs looking to secure the signature of the exciting attacker.

Benfica are expected to start their pre-season in July with a trip to the United States for the International Champion Cup fixtures. It remains to be seen of Felix travels with the squad or is sold before.