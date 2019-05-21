×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils and Atletico Madrid step up chase for €120m attacker 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
27   //    21 May 2019, 17:35 IST

The 19-year old Portuguese wonder kid has been making big waves all over Europe after a stellar debut season for Benfica.
The 19-year old Portuguese wonder kid has been making big waves all over Europe after a stellar debut season for Benfica.

What's the news?

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Portuguese wonderkid and Benfica star Joao Felix.

In case you didn't know...

Felix is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment, with several top clubs from all over the continent looking to secure the services of the 19-year-old after his impressive debut season with Benfica.

The heart of the matter

Premier League giants Manchester United and La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of signing 19-year old Joao Felix.

According to the Portuguese daily Diario Record, representatives of both the interested clubs were present for the match between Benfica and Santa Clara at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday to scout the youngster.

Manchester United are set to undergo one of their biggest squad overhauls in recent times and are expected to be very active in the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are undergoing a transition period with longtime servants such as Diego Godin and Filipe Luís leaving the club along with French World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez.

Portugal Under-21 international Felix has been on fire for Benfica in the recently concluded season. The teenager scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Benfica after breaking into the first team this season.

Felix is expected to leave the Estadio da Luz this summer, with several major European clubs looking to secure the signature of the exciting attacker.

What's next?

Benfica are expected to start their pre-season in July with a trip to the United States for the International Champion Cup fixtures. It remains to be seen of Felix travels with the squad or is sold before.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Atletico Madrid Football EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United News: Red Devils could break the bank for Atletico Madrid star midfielder
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 High-profile free agents the Red Devils should look to sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United plotting £120m double deal, Red Devils eyeing PSG midfielder, and more Manchester United transfer news -14th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United should target Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey to replace Ander Herrera
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester City transfer news: Club reportedly set to break their transfer record for LaLiga star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: Red devils set to battle with Bayern Munich for World Cup winner amid interest from PSG
RELATED STORY
Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eyeing Real Madrid midfielder, Red Devils ready to sell defender, and more Manchester United transfer news - 10th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us