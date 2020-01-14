Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils and Sporting CP remain apart in Bruno Fernandes valuation

Manchester United and Sporting CP are locked in talks for Bruno Fernandes

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United and Sporting CP remain apart in their valuation for midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as talks continue between the two clubs. The 25-year-old has reportedly informed the Portuguese outfit that he'd like to secure a January move to the Premier League, with the Red Devils frontrunners for his signature as they look to add to their ranks in the centre of the park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are short-staffed in midfield after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay and Fernandes is the club's top target after they unsuccessfully tried to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer.

Aside from reports in Portugal that Sporting won't part with the player for a fee less than £60 million, the Liga NOS outfit are also reportedly keen to acquire one of Andreas Pereira or Marcos Rojo on loan as part of the deal.

Sporting want to retain Fernandes for their crucial encounter against Benfica and although the two sides are currently locked in talks in the hope of agreeing a deal, it remains to be seen if they reach a suitable solution in the coming days. The 25-year-old has 65 goals in 133 appearances for the club and is viewed as the ideal candidate to add much-needed goals and quality to Manchester United's midfield.

