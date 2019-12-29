Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils plan to sign Christian Eriksen for free next summer

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have not given up on signing Tottenham Hotspur's contract rebel Christian Eriksen, and are prepared to wait until the end of this season to sign him on a free transfer.

According to an exclusive report from The Telegraph, Man Utd are still in the race to sign Eriksen who has clearly stated that he will not join Toby Alderweireld in signing a new deal at Spurs.

The Danish international has been seeking a move away from Spurs for a while now, with Man Utd being one of his biggest admirers. It's believed that Paul Pogba could quit Old Trafford next year, with Eriksen lined up as his natural replacement.

Christian Eriksen's dream move to Real Madrid in danger

Real Madrid have also been one of the potential destinations for Eriksen, but Zinedine Zidane is not convinced about the Dane's ability to replace Luka Modric or Toni Kroos.

Zidane is also happy with Federico Valverde's emergence this season and is prepared to spend big only on Paul Pogba instead of Eriksen or any other midfield player.

This leaves United as the clear favourites to sign the Danish midfielder next summer on a free transfer. Eriksen is exactly the sort of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks in his squad at the moment.

United struggle to break down teams who sit deep and goad them to attack. Eriksen's ability to break defences has made him one of the best Premier League midfielders in this era, and with him in the team, players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can only get better.

The Red Devils and other teams are free to negotiate a pre-contract with the 27-year-old midfielder in January, and then sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Also Read: Solskjaer explains why Pogba was left out of squad vs Burnley