Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils closing in on €60 million deal for Bruno Fernandes

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Bruno Fernandes is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford, according to Record, via Sport Witness. The Portuguese midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the last couple of days and the general notion is that he is headed to the Premier League giants this winter.

Despite being linked with Fernandes during the entire summer, United decided not to opt for the midfielder in the end. However, it seems that the Red Devils have gone through a change of heart this month, amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The Portuguese midfielder was fantastic for Sporting Lisbon last season and has continued that exceptional form in the new term as well. United, on the other hand, have displayed a lack of creativity in the team on a regular basis, especially against teams that sit deep.

As such, their interest in Fernandes should not come as a surprise. And Monday’s edition of the Portuguese sports daily Record states that the player is close to a switch to Old Trafford

United are close to agreeing to a €60m deal for the Portuguese

According to Record, talks are ongoing between the two clubs, but the main terms and conditions of the agreement have already been negotiated. United are expected to make a formal offer this week, but until that happens, Fernandes will be in contention for a place in the team against Benfica on Friday.

However, if United do present an offer and it is accepted by the Portuguese club, all that could change in an instance.

The Red Devils are ready to pay Sporting €60m, and that has been decided and understood between the two parties. Along with that, the two clubs are currently negotiating on the add-ons to the clause, which could include either an additional €10m or a player.

As of now, Marcos Rojo remains the prime candidate to be included in the deal, but there are no definitive reports on whether the player would agree to move to Portugal.