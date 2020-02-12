Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils do not have any buy-back clause for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been fabulous for Inter Milan this season

Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer without inserting any options to bring him back to Old Trafford in the near future, the Telegraph reports. The Belgian left the Red Devils for the Serie A giants last summer in a £74m deal that was completed on transfer deadline day and has been fabulous since setting foot in Italy. Lukaku has scored 25 goals from 33 games since then and has divided opinion on whether United were right to let him go.

The Red Devils decided against replacing the Belgian last summer, and that has come back to haunt them so far. The injury to Marcus Rashford has only worsened the situation and forced United to eat humble pie in January. However, the club could only manage to sign Odion Ighalo from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on the winter deadline day as a cover for the Englishman. And that has not managed to hide the fact that United still need a striker come summer.

United included a sell-on clause during Lukaku’s transfer

Clubs often include buy-back and first refusal clauses when selling players, which often comes in handy in the future if they decide to bring the said player back to the team. A buy-back clause often enables clubs to buy a player back at a predefined price, while first-refusals allow clubs to be informed of any future purchase of their ex-player before a deal comes into effect. That allows them to act and submit their own bid if they want.

It was recently revealed that Tottenham had inserted a clause during the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid, which enables the Lilywhites to match any future offers for the Welshman. However, the Red Devils decided against inserting any such clauses during Lukaku’s transfer which would have enabled them to buy the player back. Instead, United have inserted a sell-on clause, which means that they will receive a percentage of profits received from the future sell fo the player from Inter Milan.

The player himself has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts since leaving United, which has further propelled his value. Lukaku is on the way to re-establish himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the world and is also among the contenders for the European golden shoe as well as the Serie A golden boot his season.

