Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils expect Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford

Tom Ward FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 18 Jun 2019, 05:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United are expecting Paul Pogba to stay at the club this summer, despite the World Cup winner publicly confirming his desire to seek a new challenge somewhere else.

In case you didn't know...

The French international admitted he is considering leaving United for a "new challenge." This hinted the possibility that he might be leaving the Red Devils this summer.

After a difficult season it is understood that Pogba is keen to leave, but the Red Devils are under no financial pressure to sell the playmaker and expect him to stay. They had finished 6th in the Premier League table and will play in the Europa League next season.

The board are reportedly angered by Pogba's public antics but are refusing to give into his demands.

Pogba established himself as one of the top talents in the world, helping the Old Lady to 4 Serie A titles. He then returned to Old Trafford back in 2016 for a world record transfer fee of £89.3 million. Since his move, Pogba has won the League Cup and Europa League for United.

The heart of the matter

The 26-year-old has two years left on his current contract but Manchester United are concerned about his influence in the dressing room.

Real Madrid and Juventus are all weighing up bids for the talented player. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of Pogba and has openly expressed his desire to work with his countryman in the future.

Los Blancos are interested in signing the French captain to add to their growing collection of new Galacticos heralded by the arrival of former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard last week. Madrid have also signed Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in the transfer window so far.

However despite interest for the player, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not keen to let the player leave. It is reported that United expect the midfielder to remain at the club rather than join another club this summer.

Advertisement

Manchester United expect Paul Pogba to remain at Old Trafford next season and Ole Gunnar Solskjær sees him as a key part of his first team plans, Sky Sports News understands — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 17, 2019

What's next?

Although Real are hampered by the prospect of breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules after a busy spending spree this summer, the Spanish giants will splash the cash if they really want to.

Manchester United are intent on keeping Pogba but the club have accepted the possibility that they may choose to sell their talisman if the offer is right.