Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils favourites to sign Erling Braut Haaland

According to the The Telegraph, Manchester United remain favourites to land teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland, despite interests from German clubs. The 19-year-old Norwegian international visited the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, with both clubs interested in signing the striker in the January transfer window.

However, the Red Devils still remain in pole position for the signature of the teenager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed Haaland his debut at Molde, is said to be a huge fan of the striker. The Red Devils lack personnel in attack after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, and signing a forward in the upcoming transfer window remains a priority.

Haaland has a £20 million release clause in his contract, which makes him available at a much lower price Salzburg would have demanded for him otherwise. The 19-year-old has been in sensational form this season and has scored 28 goals in 21 appearances for Salzburg this season, including 8 in the Champions League.

His performances have caught the eye of many of the European elites, with the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund all interested in signing the deadly marksmen in the upcoming transfer window. However, the striker will make a decision on his future only after considering all the offers.

